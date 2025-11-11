Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYVFree Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $45,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,501,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after buying an additional 884,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $128,704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 83.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,588,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after buying an additional 723,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.35.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

