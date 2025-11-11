Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,464,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,233,000 after acquiring an additional 493,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,362.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 424,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

