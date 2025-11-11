Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $157,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE FDS opened at $265.17 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

