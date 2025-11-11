Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,999 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ferguson worth $41,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after buying an additional 806,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $1,134,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,886.18. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $251.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $253.59.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

