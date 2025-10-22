Family Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,163 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.