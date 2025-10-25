City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

City State Bank reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. City State Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,896,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192,929.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 760,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 760,142 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 148,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of DFSD opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
