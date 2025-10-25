City State Bank Buys 17,190 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

City State Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

