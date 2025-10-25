Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus dropped their target price on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $119.02 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

