Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

