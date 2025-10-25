Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

