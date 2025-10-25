Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 505 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,286,000 after purchasing an additional 604,120 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after buying an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,979,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $29,584,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880.40. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,425,876 shares of company stock valued at $177,336,982 in the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

