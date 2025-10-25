Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 30.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 714,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $16.25 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,912.45. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 218,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,949.28. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,959. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

