OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR Shares Acquired by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 666,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95,497 shares during the quarter. OraSure Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

About OraSure Technologies

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.