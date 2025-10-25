AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Raises Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Intuit were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $683.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $671.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.98. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.