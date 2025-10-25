Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.30 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

