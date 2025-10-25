Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 688,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day moving average is $184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

