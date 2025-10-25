Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.68.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $260.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $262.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

