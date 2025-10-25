Hobart Private Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $54.28 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

