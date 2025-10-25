City State Bank Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

City State Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $206.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

