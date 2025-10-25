Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 393,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

