Nordson Corporation $NDSN Stock Holdings Cut by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up approximately 4.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.42% of Nordson worth $50,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $235.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.28. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.