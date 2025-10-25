City State Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

