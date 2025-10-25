Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,229 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.