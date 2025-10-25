Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

