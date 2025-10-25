AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $10.87 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.