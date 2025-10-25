Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $190.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.28. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

