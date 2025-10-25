Leelyn Smith LLC Has $14.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

