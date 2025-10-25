Fielder Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

PM stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

