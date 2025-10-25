Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT Shares Bought by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Johnson Outdoors makes up approximately 2.9% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 20.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 49.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 523.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $455.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.51. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.11%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

