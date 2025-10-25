Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

