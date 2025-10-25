Peapod Lane Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. $VRA

Peapod Lane Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,864 shares during the period. Vera Bradley makes up approximately 1.8% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Small Cap Consu upgraded Vera Bradley to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.52 million. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 32.31%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

