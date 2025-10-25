Universal Electronics Inc. $UEIC Shares Purchased by Peapod Lane Capital LLC

Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $58.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

