Peapod Lane Capital LLC Buys 346,960 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. $CVGI

Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,960 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.70 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

