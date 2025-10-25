CNB Bank Has $929,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

