Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 295 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of GS opened at $784.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $767.57 and a 200 day moving average of $681.50. The company has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

