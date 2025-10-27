Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

