Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,706 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $307.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $310.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.21 and its 200 day moving average is $264.07.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

