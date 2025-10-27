Solstein Capital LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,837 shares of company stock valued at $559,130,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.22.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $217.77 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

