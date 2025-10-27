Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 26,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,108,000. Moment Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,855,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $890,898,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $362.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.