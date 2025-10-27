Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,094.69 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.77 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.