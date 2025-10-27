Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 41,489 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,489 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $119,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.