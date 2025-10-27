Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.