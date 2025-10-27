Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298,581 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Danaher worth $442,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $223.03 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.