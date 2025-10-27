Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 31,651 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,651 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 422,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after acquiring an additional 578,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $188.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

