Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 270 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

