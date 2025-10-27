Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $513,000 Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

