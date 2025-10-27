Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 5.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $304,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 48,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 388,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.