iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Boosted by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 30.4% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $680.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

