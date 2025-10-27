Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 243 GE Aerospace $GE

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $303.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day moving average is $255.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

