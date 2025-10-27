VestGen Investment Management Acquires 180 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

VestGen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CocaCola by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KO opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

